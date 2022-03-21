default-output-block.skip-main
Workplace & Talent

Announcing Vivienne Westwood, Merlette and Arlettie

Check out this week’s new partners and openings on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.
Vivienne Westwood, Milan Fashion Week 2017 Street Style. Shutterstock.
Vivienne Westwood, Milan Fashion Week 2017 Street Style. Shutterstock. (andersphoto)
By

This week, we are pleased to introduce three new partners on BoF Careers.

Vivienne Westwood is the eponymous brand of the English fashion designer, largely responsible for bringing modern punk and new wave fashions into the mainstream. The brand is supported by over 4 million social media followers and has customers across the globe. Vivienne Westwood is recruiting for an e-commerce image retoucher and a digital marketing assistant in London, among others.

Founded in 2016 by designer Marina Cortbawi, Merlette is a Brooklyn-based atelier creating womenswear clothing. The brand is stocked at the likes of MatchesFashion and Net-a-Porter. Merlette seeks a wholesale sales executive and a digital co-ordinator, based in Brooklyn.

Since 1994, Arlettie has hosted private sample sales for the most prominent designers — such as Fendi, Givenchy and Max Mara. Every week, in showrooms in Paris and London, their teams deploy items of providential luxury among a community of 300,000 shoppers. Arlettie is hiring for a general assistant and a client relations assistant, in London, among others.

