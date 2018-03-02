default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Workplace & Talent

Asos Finance Chief Unexpectedly Quits

Helen Ashton will step down from her role at the British online fashion retailer next month.
Asos headquarters in London | Source: Courtesy
By
  • Reuters

LONDON, United Kingdom — British online fashion retailer Asos said on Friday its Chief Financial Officer Helen Ashton will step down from her role next month.

Ashton, finance chief since September 2015, will retire from the board on April 30 but remain an employee until August 31 to ensure an orderly handover.

Asos did not say if Ashton has another job to go to.

It said Chief Executive Nick Beighton, who was previously CFO of the retailer, will cover Ashton's role until her replacement is identified.

By James Davey; editor: Kate Holton.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Workplace & Talent
Analysis and advice on the future of work, careers and management.

Fashion’s Craftsmanship Challenge

Facing mass retirement from their ageing artisanal workforce, fashion brands and makers are working to gain — and hold — the attention of the next generation of pattern makers, tailors and more.

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Tapestry, Tiffany & Co. and Ganni.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023