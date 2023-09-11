Introducing Naked Wolfe and Adanola

This week, we are pleased to introduce two new partners on BoF Careers:

Founded in 2017, Naked Wolfe is a luxury footwear brand based in Hong Kong. Since its launch, the company has grown from a D2C platform to selling through prestigious department stores including Selfridges and Saks. In July 2023, Naked Wolfe opened its first flagship store in London. The company is hiring for a logistics and supply chain coordinator and an e-commerce manager in London.

Adanola is a women’s activewear brand, founded in the UK’s Manchester in 2015. Committed to a slower approach to fashion, the brand’s small-scale approach to production speaks of their investment in sustainability. The brand sells through its own website and at stores like Harrods, Selfridges and Flannels. Adanola is hiring for a head of buying in Manchester.