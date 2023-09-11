default-output-block.skip-main
Introducing Naked Wolfe and Adanola

Check out this week’s new partners and openings on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.
Naked Wolfe's flagship store in London.
Naked Wolfe's flagship store in London. (getty)
This week, we are pleased to introduce two new partners on BoF Careers:

Founded in 2017, Naked Wolfe is a luxury footwear brand based in Hong Kong. Since its launch, the company has grown from a D2C platform to selling through prestigious department stores including Selfridges and Saks. In July 2023, Naked Wolfe opened its first flagship store in London. The company is hiring for a logistics and supply chain coordinator and an e-commerce manager in London.

Adanola is a women’s activewear brand, founded in the UK’s Manchester in 2015. Committed to a slower approach to fashion, the brand’s small-scale approach to production speaks of their investment in sustainability. The brand sells through its own website and at stores like Harrods, Selfridges and Flannels. Adanola is hiring for a head of buying in Manchester.

