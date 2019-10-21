Careers Counsel | 10 CEOs on Their Killer Interview Question

Careers Counsel rounds up the most useful and inspiring articles from around the web. To browse hundreds of jobs from leading brands, visit BoF Careers.

10 CEOs on Their One Killer Interview Question For New Hires (Quartz)

As you scale to the upper rungs of the corporate ladder, interview questions are designed to test a person’s mindset and mentality. In these cases, more often than not, it’s the softer skills that matter.

If Women Don't Apply to Your Company, This Is Probably Why (Harvard Business Review)

It’s time for leaders to stop blaming their companies’ lack of diversity on the lack of women applicants. Instead, they need to ask, “Why is my organisation not attractive to women?”

How to Show Up Ready to Perform at Your Best Each Day (Inc.)

Whether it's procrastination or low self-awareness, those who perform at a high level have learned how to overcome these internal barriers to their success.