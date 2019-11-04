Careers Counsel | 3 Simple Ways to Prepare for a Job Interview

Careers Counsel rounds up the most useful and inspiring articles from around the web. To browse hundreds of jobs from leading brands, visit BoF Careers.

3 Simple But Effective Ways to Prepare for a Job Interview (Inc)

Be prepared in the interview with one weakness, two personal unique facts about yourself, and three examples of strength. With each example, make sure to have a short personal story to illustrate the point.

How Male Employees Can Help Close the Gender Pay Gap (Fast Company)

We can’t achieve gender parity if women are the only ones taking childcare leave. If your company offers paternal leave, take it.

Why Likable Leaders Seem More Effective (Harvard Business Review)

Leaders need to lead, but they also need to balance out a single-minded focus on outcomes by developing a rapport with, and demonstrating a high regard for their people.