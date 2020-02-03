default-output-block.skip-main
Careers Counsel | 3 Tips for Overcoming Imposter Syndrome

Careers Counsel is a weekly round-up of the most helpful and inspiring advice for boosting your career.
Employee battling imposter syndrome. Pexels.
Careers Counsel rounds up the most useful and inspiring articles from around the web. To browse hundreds of jobs from leading brands, visit BoF Careers.

3 Tips for Overcoming Imposter Syndrome (Inc.)

The propensity to downplay an achievement and reduction is pronounced in people with imposter syndrome [...]. Practice saying 'you're welcome' whenever someone thanks you for something.

How to Work for a Cowardly Boss (Harvard Business Review)

Making astute observations of your boss’s behaviour and using them to reflect on your choices, current or future, can be a source of powerful development.

How to Do More Productive Group Work (Fast Company)

One of the biggest drawbacks in group work is that often members act as if everyone working on a project is the same. Any successful team needs people to take on roles.

