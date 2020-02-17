Careers Counsel | 4 Ways to Write a Cover Letter That Will Get You the Job

Careers Counsel rounds up the most useful and inspiring articles from around the web. To browse hundreds of jobs from leading brands, visit BoF Careers.

4 Ways to Write a Cover Letter That Will Get You the Job (Forbes)

Consider a statement about what brings passion into your work or a short two-sentence story that led you to this career and industry.

How to Combat Micromanaging and Delegate More (Fast Company)

When you address your fears and shift your thinking, you’ll find it far easier to take on new and more effective delegation behaviours.

How to Use Efficiently Slack at Work (Inc)

There are times when it's appropriate to send a message and notify an entire channel. Those times are rare, however, and usually, it's better to post your message or tag the appropriate people.