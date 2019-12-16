Careers Counsel | 7 Tactics for Disconnecting From Work During the Holidays

Careers Counsel rounds up the most useful and inspiring articles from around the web. To browse hundreds of jobs from leading brands, visit BoF Careers.

7 Tactics for Disconnecting From Work During the Holidays (Forbes)

Try to wind down and prepare for your departure days or even weeks in advance. This might mean trying to wrap up key tasks, reaching key project milestones, delegating work and preparing key clients and colleagues for your time away.

How to Handle Losing an Internal Job Promotion (Harvard Business Review)

Losing out on a coveted new role can be clarifying. It may illuminate that you’ve been stuck in the status quo for too long or become passive about your career trajectory.

How to Juggle Multiple Tasks and Actually Complete Them (Quartz)

The key is to experiment, discover and focus your time and energy on the activities that yield the greatest returns. This way, you can get more done by doing less — and in less time.