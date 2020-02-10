Careers Counsel | Closing the Gender Gap

Careers Counsel rounds up the most useful and inspiring articles from around the web. To browse hundreds of jobs from leading brands, visit BoF Careers.

10 Ways Men Can Help Close the Gender Gap for Female Coworkers (Fast Company)

Men can be supportive of women’s ideas and amplify them by repeating and advocating for those ideas without taking credit for them.

Can Friendships Between Men and Women at Work Promote Gender Equality? (Quartz)

There isn’t much data that can attest to whether platonic relationships at work help to narrow the gender pay gap or increase leadership roles for women, but stories of allyship do propose the idea.

Is Menopause a Taboo in Your Organisation? (Harvard Business Review)

If this taboo is to shift, all of us — and especially company leaders — need to do three things: seek to understand, listen up, and drive changes to support structures inside the workplace.

How to Handle an Employee With a Bad Attitude (The Cut)

You will want to be able to spell out the consequences for [the employee], and also [be] ready to follow through with whatever action you determine is appropriate if it turns out to be necessary.

What Employers Can Do To Help Fathers Flourish (Forbes)

The transition to parenthood for a woman tends to be visible in the workplace, but it is much less so for a man.