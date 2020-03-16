Careers Counsel | How to Be Productive During the Coronavirus

Careers Counsel rounds up the most useful and inspiring articles from around the web. To browse hundreds of jobs from leading brands, visit BoF Careers.

How to Be Proactive About Interviewing During Coronavirus (Forbes)

Practice using different video chat platforms, as not every company uses the same one. Role play both phone and video interviews, as they are different from in-person conversations.

Communicating Through the Coronavirus Crisis (Harvard Business Review)

When dealing with uncertainty, leaders need to look at communication from the perspective of your audience and have empathy for them rather than fear of doing the wrong thing.

HR Tips for Approaching Covid-19 (Bloomberg)

An employer can suggest an employee with visible illness leave the workplace, but should avoid asking too many specifics that might violate a worker’s rights.