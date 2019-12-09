Careers Counsel | How Imposter Syndrome Could Be Holding You Back at Work

Careers Counsel rounds up the most useful and inspiring articles from around the web. To browse hundreds of jobs from leading brands, visit BoF Careers.

How Imposter Syndrome Could Be Holding You Back at Work (Money)

As you become stronger in your profession, that irrational voice in your head gets quieter. You begin to recognise it when you hear it, and instead of believing it, you can point to your experience as a way to tame it.

6 Major Signs That a Company's Culture Is in Trouble (Quartz)

When there are doubts about a company’s commitment to its values, employees may use that as a justification for not reporting poor behaviour, as well as a reason to be less careful about their own actions.

5 Ways To Stop Feeling Overwhelmed At Work (Forbes)

Be judicious with your time when it comes to email and unimportant or irrelevant tasks. Guard your reputation by not gossiping. Avoid assumptions by speaking up.