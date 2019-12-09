default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Workplace & Talent

Careers Counsel | How Imposter Syndrome Could Be Holding You Back at Work

Careers Counsel is a weekly round-up of the most helpful and inspiring advice for boosting your career.
Illustration depicting the psychological concept of imposter syndrome | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • BoF Team

Careers Counsel rounds up the most useful and inspiring articles from around the web. To browse hundreds of jobs from leading brands, visit BoF Careers

How Imposter Syndrome Could Be Holding You Back at Work (Money)

As you become stronger in your profession, that irrational voice in your head gets quieter. You begin to recognise it when you hear it, and instead of believing it, you can point to your experience as a way to tame it.

6 Major Signs That a Company's Culture Is in Trouble (Quartz)

When there are doubts about a company’s commitment to its values, employees may use that as a justification for not reporting poor behaviour, as well as a reason to be less careful about their own actions.

5 Ways To Stop Feeling Overwhelmed At Work (Forbes)

Be judicious with your time when it comes to email and unimportant or irrelevant tasks. Guard your reputation by not gossiping. Avoid assumptions by speaking up.

In This Article
Topics
Location

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Workplace & Talent
Analysis and advice on the future of work, careers and management.

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Zara, Réalisation Par and British Fashion Council.

How AI Is Changing Fashion’s Recruiting Process

A growing number of fashion and beauty brands are looking to AI to solve age-old recruiting challenges, from wading through piles of résumés to writing job postings — but even with all their promise, these new technologies aren’t without shortcomings.

The Best of BoF 2023: Diversity’s Litmus Test

In 2020, like many companies, the $50 billion yoga apparel brand created a new department to improve internal diversity and inclusion, and to create a more equitable playing field for minorities. In interviews with BoF, 14 current and former employees said things only got worse.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The State of Fashion 2024