Workplace & Talent

Careers Counsel | How to Avoid Procrastinating at Work

Careers Counsel is a weekly round-up of the most helpful and inspiring advice for boosting your career.
Employee working productively. Pexels.
By

How to Avoid Procrastinating at Work (Harvard Business Review)

You’ll be less likely to put novel tasks off if you have a master system for approaching them. The steps you take when you encounter something new will become their own type of habit, which will reduce decision fatigue about how to start.

5 Best End-of-Interview Questions (Fast Company)

When you interview for a new job (or a new role), you need to be acutely aware of how it will help you thrive. So ask what core skills you will acquire and then determine if they are truly valuable for the future market.

How to Find a Job Long Distance (The Cut)

Ideally, you’d be able to say your move is already in progress or give a time frame by which you expect to be living in the new area. If that doesn’t sound like your situation, [...] and you’re willing to cover your own travel costs and relocation expenses, state that up front in your cover letter.

