default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Workplace & Talent

Careers Counsel | How to Communicate With a Potential Employer

Careers Counsel is a weekly round-up of the most helpful and inspiring advice for boosting your career.
Candidate calling to check in with a recruiter.
Employee on the phone at work. (Pexels)
By

How to Communicate With a Potential Employer (Harvard Business Review)

Ask [questions like]: “Based on the candidates you’ve screened so far, what else do you need to know from me to make me a top candidate for this position?” It’s better to receive an honest answer than wait through silence.

How Downtime During Work Hours Improves Efficiency (The Cut)

It’s possible that “downtime” is what’s making a high level of achievement possible. Sometimes, relaxing your mind and not consciously focusing is what lets your brain do the behind-the-scenes work that leads to creative solutions.

How to Increase Your Focus, Confidence and Productivity Levels (Entrepreneur)

Getting a deep REM (rapid eye movement) sleep should be your focus because waking up rested vs. tired impacts much of your behaviour.

Careers banner.

In This Article
Topics
Series

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Building a DRC Challenger Brand
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
Building a DRC Challenger Brand