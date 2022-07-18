Careers Counsel | How to Communicate With a Potential Employer

How to Communicate With a Potential Employer (Harvard Business Review)

Ask [questions like]: “Based on the candidates you’ve screened so far, what else do you need to know from me to make me a top candidate for this position?” It’s better to receive an honest answer than wait through silence.

How Downtime During Work Hours Improves Efficiency (The Cut)

It’s possible that “downtime” is what’s making a high level of achievement possible. Sometimes, relaxing your mind and not consciously focusing is what lets your brain do the behind-the-scenes work that leads to creative solutions.

How to Increase Your Focus, Confidence and Productivity Levels (Entrepreneur)

Getting a deep REM (rapid eye movement) sleep should be your focus because waking up rested vs. tired impacts much of your behaviour.