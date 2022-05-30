default-output-block.skip-main
Careers Counsel | How to Demonstrate a Learning Mindset in Interviews

Careers Counsel is a weekly round-up of the most helpful and inspiring advice for boosting your career.
How to Demonstrate a Learning Mindset In Interviews (Fast Company)

Curiosity and an orientation for learning keep your skills fresh and make you adaptable, helping you stand out from others competing for the job. You can demonstrate them by highlighting your self-confidence, team orientation and decision-making.

How to Plan the Next Steps in Your Career (Harvard Business Review)

Start by understanding your strengths, weaknesses and goals. Assess where your career and personal life currently stand and how you want them to change (or not) moving forward.

How Work-Life Balance Increases Productivity (Huffington Post)

We’re expected to regulate our emotion at work — whether it’s listlessness, anger, upset — without affecting our output, but we’re human, our emotional state is likely to spill into our corporate tasks. So when feelings of overwhelm come, it’s okay to take a step back without feeling you need to later throw yourself at work.

