Careers Counsel | How to Lead Effectively

How to Lead Effectively (Inc.)

Invest in your best self and practice self-awareness and self-management. [...] Pause between stimulus and response in order to come back to a place of respect for self and others before we act.

5 Ways to Be More Authentic at Work (Forbes)

When asking questions, be factual and not emotional or defensive. [...] By asking the questions and knowing the answers, you will protect yourself from making assumptions that can undermine team dynamics.

How to Approach Short Job Stints in Interview (CBNC)

There are ways to be honest and diplomatic about a short tenure if the job or company turned out to be different from what you expected. [...] If you made an impact even with just a few months on the job, that’s something to highlight.