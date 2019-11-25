Careers Counsel | How to Overcome Your Fears to Make a Career Shift

Careers Counsel rounds up the most useful and inspiring articles from around the web. To browse hundreds of jobs from leading brands, visit BoF Careers.

How to Make a Career Shift When You're Too Scared to Take the Leap (Fast Company)

Don’t wait for a job opportunity, just start. Create your own entry point and then build and connect with people from there.

Can Meetings at Work Be a Form of Therapy? (BBC)

Regardless of what they are meant to be discussing, they serve a purpose as an opportunity to complain and be acknowledged by colleagues.

The Unexpected Benefits of Pursuing a Passion Outside of Work (Harvard Business Review)

When you stake your whole self-worth on your job, you become less resilient to adverse events, such as layoffs or negative performance reviews.