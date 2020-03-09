Careers Counsel | How to Negotiate Your Salary

Careers Counsel rounds up the most useful and inspiring articles from around the web. To browse hundreds of jobs from leading brands, visit BoF Careers.

How to Successfully Negotiate Your Salary (Forbes)

As you craft your pitch, remember to make liberal use of the words “we” and “us.” It’s always good to try and join the parties when you’re negotiating.

How to Write a Perfect Resignation Letter (The Cut)

It can be short. Really short. In fact, it should be. Your letter should be two to three sentences at most and should simply confirm your decision to resign, note when your last day will be and indicate today’s date.

Don't Let Perfection Be the Enemy of Productivity (Harvard Business Review)

Regularly review the opportunity cost of any activities or behaviours you diligently do to make sure they are currently the best use of your physical and mental energy.