Careers Counsel | How to Pick the 'Right' Job Offer

Careers Counsel rounds up the most useful and inspiring articles from around the web. To browse hundreds of jobs from leading brands, visit BoF Careers.

How to Pick the 'Right' Job Offer (Forbes)

If you can drown out the noise and figure out the company where you will be energised, like the work, the people, and the culture, the rest will follow.

The Career-Changing Power of Self-Assessment (Fast Company)

Successful work-life harmonisers have one thing in common: they’re experts at strategic self-assessment and they do it long before everything starts spiralling.

4 Steps to Be an Effective Leader of a Culture-Driven Organisation (Inc.)

Some people just focus on quantitative data but that shouldn't be your only tool. Qualitative data should not be discounted.