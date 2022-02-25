Careers Counsel | How to Quit When You Lead a Team

How to Quit When You Lead a Team (Harvard Business Review)

Take some time to ensure that your team members are ready for their next phase with a new leader. [...] Ask them to identify the stakeholders that are critical for their success and what you can do to reinforce these relationships before you leave.

How to Handle Feedback at Your First Job (Forbes)

See your feedback talk as an opportunity to reflect on what has happened so far and to plan your future and discuss different growth opportunities. Your manager is there to both talk and listen to you.

25 Tips for Perfecting Your Email Etiquette (Inc.)

Make sure what you’re sending doesn’t look like a burden to read — feel free to use bullet points. [...] You should state the purpose of the email within the first two sentences. Be clear and be up front.