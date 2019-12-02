Careers Counsel | How to Tell If You're Burned Out at Work

Careers Counsel rounds up the most useful and inspiring articles from around the web. To browse hundreds of jobs from leading brands, visit BoF Careers.

How to Tell If You're Burned Out at Work — and Overcome It (Money)

Being online and ready for overtime 24/7 only leaves you stressed. Mute work contacts when you’re out of the office and try to relax instead.

Five Steps You Need to Take to Be Successful at a New Job (Fast Company)

You wouldn’t sign up for a figure skating class and expect to nail a triple axel on the first day — so adjust your expectations, and find systems that work for you.

How to Negotiate as a Freelancer (Harvard Business Review)

As you begin courting a new potential client, consider two key criteria to determine how much effort to devote to them: pay and value.