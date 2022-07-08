default-output-block.skip-main
Careers Counsel | How to Turn Your Passion Into a Career

Careers Counsel is a weekly round-up of the most helpful and inspiring advice for boosting your career.
How to Turn Your Passion Into a Career (Forbes)

When you’re passionate about something, [...] you find yourself investing time in it, which makes you better. For example, you discover information about agile work methods, and you take the ideas to your team, you [can] become the resident expert and ultimately a leader in agile practices for your organisation.

How to Collaborate Effectively (Fast Company)

The first step of working with someone who is different from you is finding common ground or a topic to talk about to create a bridge.

How to Dress for a Job Interview (Huffington Post)

Even if the interview is happening on a computer screen, try to dress as if the interview is happening physically in front of you. Match the upper half of your wardrobe to the bottom half — you never know what a hiring manager might see.

