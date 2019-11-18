Careers Counsel | Why We Need to Share Our Personal Struggles at Work

Careers Counsel rounds up the most useful and inspiring articles from around the web. To browse hundreds of jobs from leading brands, visit BoF Careers.

Why We Need to Share Our Personal Struggles at Work (Fast Company)

When moments of compassion fill cubicles, lifts and hallways, the workplace can become a place where individuals feel safe, included and seen.

The Real Reason Why Unfinished Tasks at Work Stress You Out (Inc)

Small items can get in the way of larger productivity, which is why it's important for you to understand your limits, have clear goals and not to bite off more than you can chew.

How Flexible Working Arrangements Can Improve Retention Rates (Forbes)

Employers who don’t recognise this movement and don’t adjust to make their culture more remote-work friendly will risk missing out on accessing the best talent for their businesses.