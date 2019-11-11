Careers Counsel | Why It’s Not Always Bad to Compare Your Career to Others

Careers Counsel rounds up the most useful and inspiring articles from around the web. To browse hundreds of jobs from leading brands, visit BoF Careers.

Why It's Not Always Bad to Compare Your Career to Others (Fast Company)

Comparison can fuel insecurities. But it can also provide a good opportunity for you to re-examine your life and to make sure that you’re living in the way you want to.

How to Make Work Less Stressful and More Engaging for Your Employees (Harvard Business Review)

First, make your expectations obvious by giving your employees clear goals. Second, make sure everyone feels like their voices are heard.

How Ageism Is Becoming Women's Biggest Work Concern (Quartz)

Age is just one factor of a person’s identity, and it can be hard to clearly attribute biases women experience at work to age. [...] The first solution is starting to ask the questions.