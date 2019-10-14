Careers Counsel | Why Your Boss Keeps on Interrupting You

Careers Counsel rounds up the most useful and inspiring articles from around the web. To browse hundreds of jobs from leading brands, visit BoF Careers.

Why Your Boss Keeps Interrupting You (Inc)

In order to influence your leaders, you need to know their narrative. When you get an audience with senior executives, they will interrupt you. It's not because they are rude — well, some are — but because they are busy.

6 Signs You're Intimidating Your Colleagues (Business Insider)

If people avoid eye contact with you, you may be intimidating. Try to use be an active listener by giving others equal voice time, as well as using open body language and maintaining good eye contact — a smile can make all the difference.

How to Deal with Constantly Feeling Overwhelmed (Harvard Business Review)

Perfectionism can lead us to make tasks or projects bigger than they need to be, which can lead to procrastination and psychological distress. Part of this is also recognising that we cannot do everything perfectly.