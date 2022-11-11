Announcing Fashion Nova, Clothes Agency and Fforme

This week, we are pleased to introduce three new partners on BoF Careers.

Fashion Nova is an American brand founded in 2006 by Richard Saghian, who serves as its CEO. Starting as a brick-and-mortar chain of stores selling low-price clubwear and apparel in Los Angeles-area malls, the brand launched its popular e-commerce site in 2013 as part of a strategy designed to increase awareness and engagement across social media. It also expanded into a wide set of categories, offering women’s, men’s, and kids’ lines, as well as Curve, Luxe, Sport, Swim, Intimates and Beauty ranges. Fashion Nova is recruiting a graphic designer and a retention marketing manager in California.

Clothes Agency is a Paris-based wholesale distribution agency specialising in European luxury markets in London, Paris and Milan. Their brand portfolio boasts labels such as Courrèges, David Koma and Filippa K, and their retail network spans around 120 international distributors. The agency offers clients a suite of services spanning brand strategy, merchandising and budgeting, which they tailor to each brand’s unique identity and needs. Clothes Agency is looking to hire an account executive in Paris.

Fforme is an American womenswear label with a mission statement focused on “quiet luxury.” The brand was established in 2021 by co-founders Nina Khosla and Laura Vazquez, a trained product designer with experience in community-centric entrepreneurship and a former fashion executive respectively. Fforme is now hiring a head of client relations and experience and a client relations partner in New York.







