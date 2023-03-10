Conscious Marketplace Powered By People Raises $13.6 Million

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
As part of BoF Careers Week 2023, BoF’s senior correspondent Sheena Butler-Young and BoF Careers’ Sophie Soar shared their insights on the current state of fashion careers and tips on how to mitigate the industry’s skill gaps.
Executives, creative directors and consultants share how creatives can optimise collaborating cross-functionally to further their career in fashion.
BoF talks to senior and entry-level designers at Gap Inc. to learn about the Design Apprenticeship Program and its career development opportunities for underrepresented talent across the company’s brand roster: Gap, Athleta, Banana Republic and Old Navy.
BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Tiffany's, Mytheresa and JW Anderson.