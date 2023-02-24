Dapper Dan Considers His Next Move

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Bloomingdale’s, Maison Margiela and Massimo Dutti.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion designers this month, to help you decode fashion’s creative and commercial landscape.
Brands and retailers are increasingly looking to other sectors to fill their upper ranks but companies and candidates alike have to make an effort for these relationships to work.
From working on the shop floor at Louis Vuitton to holding executive roles at Tag Heuer, Cartier, Tesla and Farfetch, Jeffery Fowler shares his career advice on advancing through the ranks in luxury retail.