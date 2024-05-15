Amid Black Beauty Brand Closures, Glossier Ups Financial Support

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Black founders carry a markedly higher burden when it comes to educating investors on the value and viability of their business ideas — but there is an art and science behind knowing when your brand is ready and what kind of investors will be the best fit.
Landing a retail partnership is often seen as a major milestone for beauty founders — but it brings a bevy of new challenges, from the logistical complexities to setting a marketing budget. Black entrepreneurs, who typically have far less capital to work with, often face tough choices.
While 2020′s racial reckoning promised sweeping industry change, progress has been slow. Today, Black beauty brands are hoping to court their consumers in more creative ways.
Sheena Butler-Young is Senior Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers workplace, talent and issues surrounding diversity and inclusion.
Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from The Business of Fashion, Stüssy and Anest Collective.
Fashion retailers are promoting fewer store employees into corporate roles, missing out on key expertise and diversity as a result.
To provide actionable insights and inspiration on how fashion and retail industries can further embed diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace and business strategies today, BoF Careers co-hosted a panel discussion with The Outsiders Perspective. Now, BoF shares key learnings from the panel.
A US regulator has banned most uses of the clauses, which started as a way for fashion companies to prevent senior executives from walking off with trade secrets, but have become a standard retention tool.