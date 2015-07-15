Guess Names Victor Herrero CEO

default-output-block.skip-main
Apparel maker Guess Inc said Victor Herrero would replace co-founder Paul Marciano as chief executive in August.
NEW YORK, United States — Apparel maker Guess Inc said Victor Herrero would replace co-founder Paul Marciano as chief executive in August.

Herrero joins Guess after a stint as head of Asia Pacific for Inditex Group, which owns brands such as Zara and Massimo Dutti.

Guess also said Paul Marciano would replace Maurice Marciano as chairman of the board and continue to serve as chief creative officer.

By Nayan Das; editor: Simon Jennings.

