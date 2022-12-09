Announcing Silvia Tcherassi and Heliot Emil

This week, we are pleased to introduce two new partners on BoF Careers.

Founded in 1987, Silvia Tcherassi is an eponymous luxury brand and one of the first Latin American labels to receive international recognition. It has three lines that range from demi-couture to ready-to-wear and accessories. Since its debut in Milan Fashion Week in 2003, the brand now operates 10 boutiques in Europe, North America and South America, and is stocked online by the likes of Moda Operandi, Farfetch and Revolve. Silvia Tcherassi is currently looking to employ a textile designer in Coral Gables.

Heliot Emil is a Danish ready-to-wear brand known for its industrial aesthetic and “liquid metal” material. It was founded in 2016 by brothers Julius and Victor Juul, creative director and business and operations director respectively. In 2022, the label was announced as an Andam Fashion Award finalist and made its debut on the Paris Fashion Week schedule with its fall collection. Heliot Emil is sold in over 90 retailers around the world, including Selfridges, Ssense and Farfetch. It is now hiring a senior womenswear designer and a senior PR and marketing manager in Copenhagen.



