Here’s Who Is Hiring in Fashion’s Supply Chain and Logistics

Fashion’s supply chain has faced a tumultuous few years, with disruptions caused by global labour shortages, regulatory changes and geopolitics. Indeed, 30 percent of fashion executives cited “supply chain, logistics and inventory management” as one of their biggest challenges ahead in BoF and McKinsey & Co.’s State of Fashion 2022 report.

Some global markets are starting to recover after 18 to 20 months of pandemic-related turbulence, but fashion companies are still recommended to take “an active and vigilant approach” to supply chain management to revitalise their sustainability agendas, especially with growing consumer interest and scrutiny in brands’ social and environmental impact.

BoF’s latest Insights Report, Building Resilience and Value in Fashion’s Supply Chain, reveals 70 percent of senior fashion executives view strengthening supplier relationships as an “overwhelming priority.” Some 33 percent of companies are investing in digitisation within their supply chain, to boost authentication, transparency and sustainability efforts. This includes a growing number of fashion brands ramping up the development of product passports.

As a result, opportunities in fashion’s supply chain and logistics are gaining more attention as the industry and its leaders seek to make improvements in this area of their business — and increasing in benefits on shaping career paths.

“For the longest time, I did not appreciate a supply chain background. I looked around me and the CEOs of the other fashion companies [tended] to start in merchandising, or marketing, or design,” Gabby Hirata, CEO of Diane Von Furstenberg, shared with BoF Careers last year.

“But my manager told me, ‘After you learn every aspect of production and making the garments, you can go anywhere because you have that product knowledge, that attention to detail, that math understanding, from wholesale price to retail margins. You know how to negotiate, how to find the middle ground.’ She was right and I’m grateful for those humble beginnings.”

Across a range of functional expertise, geographies and seniority levels, discover live opportunities from Manolo Blahnik, Marine Serre, Tapestry, Tory Burch and many more of fashion's leading employers below.

Look out for our Jobs in Focus below for exclusive insights and advice from Nanushka's managing director to discover how to succeed in the brand's recruitment process for their logistics manager role.

EUROPE

Hugo Boss — Senior Logistics Planner and Planning and Analyst Operations Intern

Hugo Boss is one of the leading companies in the upper premium segment of the global apparel market and employs over 13,000 people worldwide. The company is aiming to grow its e-commerce business to account for 25 to 30 percent of sales by 2025.

This role requires the independent analysis, optimisation and redesign of logistics workflows and processes while developing complex logistics concepts and ensuring their implementation. This role is situated in Stuttgart, Germany.

La DoubleJ — Export and Logistics Specialist

Founded in 2015, La DoubleJ began as a shoppable magazine selling vintage clothing and jewellery, eventually morphing into a lifestyle label. The Milanese brand’s work and remit ranges from editorial projects and pop up shops to product design and a showroom in Milan.

This individual will report to the logistics manager and will be their key partner, bringing operational acumen and have strong attention to detail. Experience working within a fast-paced company and an understanding of luxury lifestyle brands is desirable for this role, which is Milan-based.

Marine Serre — ADV and Logistics Manager

Paris-based Marine Serre is designer behind her eponymous brand which counts Dover Street Market, MatchesFashion and Mytheresa among her stockists.

This role will ensure the functioning of ADV service and supervise the management and administration of sales contracts from order entry to customer delivery.

Nanushka — Logistics Manager

Nanushka is a womenswear, menswear and accessories brand founded in 2006 by Sandra Sandor, with headquarters in Budapest and teams in London, New York, and Milan. Nanushka is owned by Vanguards, launched by Nanushka CEO Peter Baldaszti.

This role will manage and develop the logistics team, mainly the transportation team, communicate and negotiate with logistics suppliers and perform metrics reporting and data analysis tasks to identify issues and opportunities for process improvements, among other responsibilities based in Budapest, Hungary.

Job in Focus: Logistics Manager at Nanushka

Interviewee: Máté Kovács, Managing Director at Nanushka

What are you looking for in a candidate for this role?

Agility, flexibility and strategic problem-solving are the main elements here. The soft elements are critical thinking, stress management, quick reaction to changes and ability to adapt to changes, and attention to detail.

Authenticity is a word we tend to use [at Nanushka] — we need authentic people within the company. I would also be happy for this person to come up with ideas that [challenge] the standards, so any creativity — and they need to come up with ideas fast.

What are the main areas of responsibility for this role?

The KPIs for the logistics manager is bringing down the costs, so getting in everything as early as possible to drive down the cost. Some details [can change] from original plans, and in this sense, the person should be flexible and understand the greater good behind things.

The passion for the brand is sometimes worth more than the practical knowledge because the practical knowledge can be taught.

We are based in Budapest where there is no fashion industry, meaning that we are [often] hiring people outside of the industry. [...] This person would be in contact with designers for a shoot, and in order to do that, you need to empathise with the business you are dealing with. You can do it if you yourself have authenticity and interest in not just what we do, but all around what we do.

What advice for applicants can you share from your own experience?

Confidence. For me and the team, when someone is confident, that’s the thing. When I was hiring, my main questions were — “why are you interested in Nanushka? Why Nanushka specifically?” The passion for the brand is sometimes worth more than the practical knowledge because the practical knowledge can be taught.

It’s a good experience when we hire people for these jobs [that candidates] have their self interest around not just fashion, but around lifestyle. For us, it’s looking at the people who can be within the ethos of Nanushka and do the job.

Zalando — Senior Process Excellence Manager and 53 Supply Chain and Logistics Roles

Zalando is Europe’s leading online platform for fashion, offering a broad assortment from over 4,500 international brands across 23 countries. Founded in Berlin in 2008, the e-tailer offers clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty from international and local brands.

Based in Berlin, the senior process excellence manager will be responsible for process development, implementation and management, and will advise the operations team. This role will also work in collaboration with the product team.





UNITED KINGDOM

Deckers Brands — Senior Supply Chain Co-Ordinator

Since its inception in 1973, Deckers Brands has grown into a global multi-brand company, beginning with its acquisition of Ugg in 1995. Deckers Brands include Teva, Koolaburra, Sanuk and Hoka One One.

The purpose of this role is to support the UK logistics team in their responsibility for operational, financial and continuous improvement.

Manolo Blahnik — Warehouse Operative

Manolo Blahnik has been a leading name in luxury footwear since 1970. The brand is stocked across Europe, the US and Asia, in retailers such as Luisaviaroma, Net-a-Porter and Brown’s.

A successful candidate for this role will effectively manage the receipt and dispatch of goods in addition to e-commerce order fulfilment.

Studio Nicholson — Logistics Manager

Studio Nicholson was launched by Nick Wakeman in 2010. Working closely with experienced manufacturers in Italy, Portugal, Japan and the UK, Studio Nicholson garments draws inspiration from Japanese culture and interiors.

The logistics manager will liaise with suppliers regarding packing lists and pick-up details and organise direct from supplier deliveries to distributors.





NORTH AMERICA

Gap Inc. — 2 Senior Logistics and Platform Services Manager Roles

Launched in 1969, Gap Inc. is the parent company and retailer to Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta. The business operates in more than 90 countries.

The ideal candidate for this role will possess a start-up and entrepreneurial mindset and lead customer success and service operations model while serving as the primary customer success manager for GPS logistics and platform services.

Hugo Boss — Warehouse Associate and 2 Logistics Supervisor Roles

Hugo Boss is one of the leading companies in the upper premium segment of the global apparel market and employs over 13,000 people worldwide. Known for its smart men’s suits, the company is aiming to grow its e-commerce business to account for 25 to 30 percent of sales by 2025.

The warehouse associate is required to pick and pack customer orders as well as sorting and palletising outbound cartons in shipping and load outbound trailers.

Tapestry — Senior Procurement Manager

Tapestry Inc is the holding company that houses the Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands. Formerly known as Coach Inc, the 80-year-old New York-based company is currently led by chief executive Joanne C. Crevoiserat.

The successful individual will leverage their proficiency in procurement, customer support and issue resolution to grow strategy for Ariba catalogues, as well as guided buying, with an emphasis on capturing tail spend.

Tory Burch — Logistics Analyst

Founded in 2004 in New York City, Tory Burch is an American luxury brand with collections including ready-to-wear, handbags, footwear, accessories, jewellery, home and beauty. Tory Sport, launched in September 2015, is performance activewear designed for workouts and weekends.

This role requires the ability to coordinate inbound shipment arrival with internal and external parties and to ensure data alignment across all systems and partner’s platform to drive process improvement by partnering with transportation providers and internal parties.





REST OF WORLD

PVH — Distribution Specialist

One of the world’s largest fashion companies, owning Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger among other brands, PVH has over 30,000 associates and connects with consumers in more than 40 countries.

This Shanghai-based role will monitor the e-commerce related logistics process and will distribute logistic data collection through driving improvement actions as well as process improvement projects.

Tory Burch — Logistics Operations Manager

Founded in 2004 in New York City, Tory Burch is an American luxury brand with collections including ready-to-wear, handbags, footwear, accessories, jewellery, home and beauty. Tory Sport, launched in September 2015, is performance activewear designed for workouts and weekends.

Based in Shanghai, the logistics operations manager will facilitate a smooth logistics process with the multi-channel retail and functions supporting the needs of an integrated and efficient management of national products flows partnering with merchandising and inventory planning functions.

