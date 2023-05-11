How Fashion Firms Can Help Parents Avoid the Work-Life Balance Trap

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Several major fashion firms, including VF Corp., The Gap and The RealReal, are without a permanent chief and experts say the turmoil at the top is a prime opportunity to reshape the industry’s leadership profile. MyTheresa and J.Crew CEOs discuss leadership.
Even as companies have worked out many big pandemic-era questions, new ones are on the horizon, including how to keep employees engaged during tough times.
The fashion industry is notorious for its broad, and often opaque salaries but new laws, social pressures and a labour shortage are pushing more companies toward pay transparency.
During Mental Health Awareness Month, join BoF’s senior correspondent Sheena Butler-Young and commercial features editor Sophie Soar for #BoFLIVE, as they share key insights from recent articles ranging from handling burnout to supporting parents in fashion’s hybrid workplace.
After nearly 15 years at Gucci, the executive will join the Moncler Group-owned Italian label on June 1.
Companies must go beyond stereotypes about Gen Z and Baby Boomers when hiring, and think strategically about how to get the most from workers of any age, experts say.