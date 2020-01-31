default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Workplace & Talent

Laura Ashley CEO Steps Down

Kwan Cheong Ng is leaving after eight years at the helm of the company, with Chief Operating Officer Katharine Poulter named as his successor.
Laura Ashley campaign image | Source: Laura Ashley image library
By
  • Reuters

LONDON, United Kingdom — Laura Ashley Holdings Plc's chief executive, Kwan Cheong Ng, is stepping down after eight years at the helm, a departure that comes at a time when the clothing and furnishing retailer is trying to turn around its business.

Chief Operating Officer Katharine Poulter will take over the top job from May 1.

Laura Ashley, a favourite of Princess Diana in its 1980s heyday, has been one of the victims of the gloom that has shrouded Britain’s retail sector.

Sales at the company have been hit by store closures, weakness in its home furnishings business and a dampening consumer mood. However, it reported rising like-for-like sales in its fashion business in August, pointing to a resurgence in interest in its styles.

In October, the retailer replaced Chief Financial Officer Seán Anglim, who had been with the company since 1998, and appointed Sagar Mavani as his replacement.

By Rishika Chatterjee; editor: Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Workplace & Talent
Analysis and advice on the future of work, careers and management.

Fashion’s Craftsmanship Challenge

Facing mass retirement from their ageing artisanal workforce, fashion brands and makers are working to gain — and hold — the attention of the next generation of pattern makers, tailors and more.

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Tapestry, Tiffany & Co. and Ganni.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023