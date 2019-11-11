default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Workplace & Talent

Announcing Marc Jacobs, Kenzo and Emilio Pucci

Check out this week’s new partners and openings on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.
Source: Courtesy
By
  • BoF Team

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, we are pleased to introduce Marc Jacobs, Kenzo and Emilio Pucci as new partners on BoF Careers.

Owned by the world's biggest luxury conglomerate, LVMH operates 75 houses across 6 business sectors: Fashion and Leather Goods, Perfumes and Cosmetics, Watches and Jewellery, Wines and Spirits, Selective Distribution and Other Activities. Within the Fashion and Leather Goods division sits the LVMH Fashion Group, which includes prestigious brands like Emilio Pucci, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo and Marc Jacobs.

This year alone, Paris-based LVMH inked a deal with Stella McCartney and her eponymous ethical fashion label, as well as adding Rihanna's womenswear line Fenty to their books following the success of her similarly named beauty and lingerie collections.

Under the leadership of Chief Executive and Chairman Bernard Arnault, LVMH recorded revenue of €46.8 billion in 2018, an increase of 10 percent over the previous year. In early November 2019, the market capitalisation of LVMH passed the €200 billion mark on the Paris Stock Exchange, making it the second-most valuable company in Europe. The company currently has 156,000 employees worldwide and recruiting for positions across its six divisions, including a director of retail for the Americas at Marc Jacobs, social media and content manager at Kenzo, merchandiser for Pucci, among other roles.

Disclosure: LVMH is part of a group of investors who, together, hold a minority interest in The Business of Fashion. All investors have signed shareholders’ documentation guaranteeing BoF’s complete editorial independence.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Workplace & Talent
Analysis and advice on the future of work, careers and management.

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Zara, Réalisation Par and British Fashion Council.

How AI Is Changing Fashion’s Recruiting Process

A growing number of fashion and beauty brands are looking to AI to solve age-old recruiting challenges, from wading through piles of résumés to writing job postings — but even with all their promise, these new technologies aren’t without shortcomings.

The Best of BoF 2023: Diversity’s Litmus Test

In 2020, like many companies, the $50 billion yoga apparel brand created a new department to improve internal diversity and inclusion, and to create a more equitable playing field for minorities. In interviews with BoF, 14 current and former employees said things only got worse.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The State of Fashion 2024