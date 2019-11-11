Announcing Marc Jacobs, Kenzo and Emilio Pucci

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, we are pleased to introduce Marc Jacobs, Kenzo and Emilio Pucci as new partners on BoF Careers.

Owned by the world's biggest luxury conglomerate, LVMH operates 75 houses across 6 business sectors: Fashion and Leather Goods, Perfumes and Cosmetics, Watches and Jewellery, Wines and Spirits, Selective Distribution and Other Activities. Within the Fashion and Leather Goods division sits the LVMH Fashion Group, which includes prestigious brands like Emilio Pucci, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo and Marc Jacobs.

This year alone, Paris-based LVMH inked a deal with Stella McCartney and her eponymous ethical fashion label, as well as adding Rihanna's womenswear line Fenty to their books following the success of her similarly named beauty and lingerie collections.

Under the leadership of Chief Executive and Chairman Bernard Arnault, LVMH recorded revenue of €46.8 billion in 2018, an increase of 10 percent over the previous year. In early November 2019, the market capitalisation of LVMH passed the €200 billion mark on the Paris Stock Exchange, making it the second-most valuable company in Europe. The company currently has 156,000 employees worldwide and recruiting for positions across its six divisions, including a director of retail for the Americas at Marc Jacobs, social media and content manager at Kenzo, merchandiser for Pucci, among other roles.

Disclosure: LVMH is part of a group of investors who, together, hold a minority interest in The Business of Fashion. All investors have signed shareholders’ documentation guaranteeing BoF’s complete editorial independence.