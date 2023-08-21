default-output-block.skip-main
Workplace & Talent

Announcing Showroom and Wardrobe NYC

Check out this week’s new partners and openings on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.
A selection of seven colourful court shoes.
Showroom curates a selection of contemporary luxury fashion brands. (Showroom)
This week, we are pleased to introduce two new partners on BoF Careers.

Showroom is a luxury fashion retailer based in North Carolina, which was founded in 2019 by stylist Erica Hanks. Showroom prioritises sustainable practices and works exclusively with brands that champion fair labour rights and mindful manufacturing. The Showroom team is recruiting for a store manager in Austin in the United States.

Wardrobe NYC is a luxury essentials brand founded in 2016 by Christine Centenera, editor-in-chief of Vogue Australia, and designer Josh Goot. Their pieces are stocked by the likes Matchesfashion, Mytheresa and Selfridges, and the brand has collaborated with brands such as Levi’s and Carhartt WIP. Wardrobe NYC is currently hiring for a financial controller and a production director in New York.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

