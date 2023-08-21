Announcing Showroom and Wardrobe NYC

The Business of Fashion
Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Hermès, Carolina Herrera and Me+Em.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion designers this month, to help you decode fashion’s creative and commercial landscape.
Consumers can find discounts from countless retailers year round. Getting sought-after labels to join the fray is just one way the merchandiser’s job has grown more complex.
As the climate around diversity initiatives shifts, the nonprofit is adapting its messaging to emphasise the need for long-term, structural changes over quick fixes.