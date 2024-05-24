Pandora Issues Rare Sustainability-Linked Bond Tied to Gender Diversity Goals

The Business of Fashion
Central to global jewellery brand Pandora’s growth strategy is a creative process that leverages customer behaviour and more sustainable innovation. BoF hears from creative directors Francesco Terzo and A. Filippo Ficarelli to understand their ambitions.
The sector’s planet-warming emissions inched lower in 2022 thanks to revised data, but they’re still on track to grow by more than 40 percent by 2030, according to a new report.
Meeting the industry’s emissions targets will require more collective action and new financing models, according to a new report by leading manufacturers.
Sheena Butler-Young is Senior Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers workplace, talent and issues surrounding diversity and inclusion.
To cultivate Black talent in the industry, fashion schools must improve on recruiting and retaining minority students, diversity experts say. Brands too can show their support through mentorship initiatives with HBCUs.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion creatives this month, to help you decode fashion’s creative landscape.
Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Tapestry, Ugg and Nanushka.
Two of the brand's previous grantees — The Established and Ceylon — which each received a $50,000 infusion from Glossier just years ago, have closed their businesses due to a rough financial climate. With fresh injections of capital, the beauty label is hoping it can help others avoid the same fate.