Power Moves | Chanel’s New CEO, Ferragamo’s Executive Exit

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The fashion department of the private, nonprofit college offers students opportunities to travel or study abroad across locations from Athens and Berlin to New York and Los Angeles. BoF sat down with three students to hear about their experiences.
From wage hikes to tuition assistance, fashion firms say they’re pulling out all the stops to revamp the store associate role — but their efforts aren’t taking hold.
Despite major hires like Chanel’s Virginie Viard and Louis Vuitton’s Pharrell Williams, gender parity and racial diversity in top creative roles remain urgent problems.
Check out this week’s new partners and openings on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.