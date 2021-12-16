Power Moves | Chanel’s New CEO, Ferragamo’s Executive Exit

Chanel names fashion outsider chief executive. Unilever human resources chief Leena Nair will lead the business in a time of transformation, following several changes in governance and financial structure for the French luxury brand. Chanel’s current CEO Alain Wertheimer, who co-owns the brand with his brother Gerard, will become global executive chairman when Nair joins in January.

Michele Norsa exits Salvatore Ferragamo. The luxury group’s executive vice chairman will depart on Dec. 31. Former Burberry chief executive Marco Gobetti will be co-opted to the board of directors in addition to serving as chief executive and general manager (a move announced in June), and Angelica Visconti will take on the role of vice chairman, effective Jan. 1, 2022.

Dries Van Noten appoints Axel Keller president. The former Jil Sander chief executive will succeed Matteo De Rosa at the luxury fashion brand, and Sabine Fineau will join as vice president.

Vetements names Guram Gvasalia creative director. The Zurich-based fashion house’s co-founder and chief executive’s first presentation was last month’s Fall 2022 collection. Vetements has not had a creative director since Gvasalia’s brother, Vetements co-founder and Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia stepped down in 2019.

Arthur Lemoine named director of Galeries Lafayette buying division. Lemoine, who is the cousin of the group’s chief executive officer Guillaume Houzé, has occupied several positions within the group over the past fifteen years. He will replace Marianne Romestain — who will transition to managing director of the watchmaking and jewellery division — in February 2022.

Jean Arnault is working as marketing and product development director, watches at Louis Vuitton. The youngest son of LVMH chairman and chief executive Bernard Arnault is based in Louis Vuitton’s Paris headquarters and reports to director of watches and jewellery Catherine Lacaze, according to WWD. He has held the position since August 2021, according to his Linkedin profile.

Zalando creates chief operating officer role and appoints chief financial officer. The Berlin-based retailer’s current CFO David Shröder will assume the newly-created role and focus on scaling growth, while Sandra Dembeck will join as CFO from Compass Group, where she served as corporate finance director.

Reesa Lake joins LTK. Lake, formerly a partner at influencer agency Digital Brand Architects, will join the platform, formerly known as RewardStyle — valued at $2 billion after its most recent round of funding in November — in a newly created role as head of creator expansion and agency partnerships. She will target expansion of the platform, which helps digital creators monetise their product recommendations.

Kuwait Projects appoints new CEO. The holding company with assets of about $33 billion, including a number of retail projects in its portfolio, appointed Sheikha Dana Nasser Sabah Al Ahmad as its new chief executive, replacing Faisal Al Ayyar, who will step down after more than 30 years with the company, effective Jan. 1, 2022.

ESW names former Hewlett-Packard, Microsoft executive chief people officer. Noelle Burke will join the direct-to-consumer e-commerce company formerly known as eShopWorld. Burke plans to create more than 500 new jobs in the role.

Lotte Department Store names Jung Joon-ho chief executive. The appointment of the former chief executive of long-time Lotte rival Shinsegae marks the first time the Korean retail giant has appointed a CEO from outside of the firm in ten years.