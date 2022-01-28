Power Moves | 032c’s New Fashion Director, Hermès Beauty Names Creative Directors

Ras Baun Bartram succeeds Marc Goehring as 032c’s fashion director. The Danish stylist, who most recently worked with Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) on his “Heaven and Hell” music video, will join the media and fashion company, effective immediately. Goehring departs after four years leading 032c.

Hermès Beauty names creative director. Greek makeup artist Gregoris Pyrpylis will lead the development of the French luxury house’s beauty division. He will report to Agnès de Villers, president of Parfum & Beauté and will work under the supervision of Pierre-Alexis Dumas, artistic director of Hermès.

Tatler names Sophie Pera creative director. Priorly, she was Tatler’s fashion director. Pera — who, at American Vogue, rose to the role of associate fashion editor from assistant to editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, and went on to serve as senior fashion editor at Town & Country — will continue to lead Tatler’s fashion team in her new role.

Prada makes board of directors additions. Pamela Culpepper, co-founder of female-owned culture consultancy Have Her Back, and Anna Maria Rugarli, sustainability and corporate social responsibility expert, will join the Italian luxury company’s board as it looks to establish an ESG Board Committee. The appointments bring the board to a total of 11 members.

Diesel appoints chief executive, North America. Eraldo Poletto will lead the OTB-owned denim brand as it looks to scale its presence in the US and Canadian markets with new stores. Poletto has been CEO of Tapestry-owned Stuart Weitzman since 2018, and has priorly served as managing director for Italian companies including Salvatore Ferragamo and Furla.

Bulgari appoints Joshua Gaynor managing director, Canada. Gaynor was priorly vice president of marketing and communications for North America and his appointment marks a new focus on Bulgari development in Canada, including the brand’s first-ever North American retail pop-up, according to WWD.

Sunny Jain departs Unilever in leadership shuffle. The former president of beauty and personal care, who joined from Amazon, will set up an investment fund focused on technology. In a statement, Unliever said it will rework its business structure to enable Unilever to better scale. Along with its proposed restructure, senior management roles would be reduced by around 15 percent, and junior management roles by 5 percent.

Debenhams taps JD Sports veteran Daniel Finley as new chief executive. Finley announced on LinkedIn he will join the British retailer a year after following its acquisition by Boohoo Group.

Dazed Media names new Dazed Digital beauty editor. Alex Peters, previously a Dazed beauty writer, will oversee beauty content and work closely with newly appointed editorial director Ted Stansfield.



