Power Moves | Kerby Jean-Raymond Leaves Reebok; Richemont Appoints Chief Sustainability Officer

Kerby Jean-Raymond departs from Reebok. The Pyer Moss designer, who first worked with the sports apparel brand in 2017 before joining as global creative director in 2020, will leave his post on Mar. 1 and release his final collection for the brand later that month. Jean-Raymond joined Reebok, which is now owned by Authentic Brands Group, while it was still under the ownership of Adidas.

Richemont appoints chief sustainability officer. Bérangère Ruchat, who held the same position and most recently served as senior vice president of sustainability at Firmenich Group, will help the group step up its sustainability ambitions, and report to chief finance officer, Burkhard Grund.

Harper’s Bazaar names new fashion director. Rachel Tashjian, former GQ fashion critic also known for her invite-only fashion and lifestyle newsletter Opulent Tips, will join the magazine and report to editor-in-chief Samira Nasr and executive editor Leah Chernikoff.

Arc’teryx appoints first-ever chief financial officer. The former Bailey Nelson chief financial officer and Lululemon alum Chris Tham will report to chief executive Stuart Haselden.

British GQ appoints European lifestyle editor. In the newly created role, Mike Christiansen, former editor-in-chief of GQ Australia, will oversee watches, cars, health and fitness topics across GQ’s platforms and events.

Harley Davidson makes fashion hires. In a bid to bolster its apparel business, the motorcycle maker appointed Nike veteran Erica Bullard senior vice president, apparel and licensing, and former Yeezy collaborator Louise Goldin creative director.

Nina Ricci creative directors depart after joining in 2018. The agreement for Rushemy Botter, Lisi Herrebrugh and the Puig-owned fashion house to part ways was mutual, the brand told WWD.

Thelios names new chief executive. Former Luxottica Group executive Alessandro Zanardo will lead the LVMH-owned eyewear maker.