Power Moves | Supreme’s New Creative Director, Levi’s Brand President Departs

Supreme appoints Tremaine Emory creative director. The Denim Tears founder is the streetwear juggernaut’s first major creative appointment since it was acquired by VF Corp for $2.1 billion in late 2020. Emory will work closely with Supreme founder James Jebbia, who will continue to oversee all aspects of the business.

Levi’s global brand president resigns following Covid-related dispute. Jennifer Sey said she left the denim maker after more than two decades because her outspoken opposition to Covid-19 policies in schools led to a fraught work environment. Sey also said she passed up a $1 million severance package because it required a nondisclosure agreement. She shared her story in writer and editor Bari Weiss’ Substack newsletter.

Grazia USA hires Joseph ‘J’ Errico as editor and chief creative officer after David Thielebeule exit. Errico, who previously served as Fashion Director at Marie Claire, joins the title effective immediately. He replaces Thielebeule, who exited the title at the beginning of January after just about one year in the role. Colleen Kratofil, formerly of People, also joined Grazia USA on Jan. 31 as senior style editor.

Vanguards appoints Christopher Morency chief brand officer. The former editorial director at Highsnobiety will lead global brand strategy at the Nanushka, Aeron and Sunnei parent company.

Groupe Clarins makes leadership changes. Former deputy chief executive Virginie Courtin has been appointed managing director and will work alongside president and chief executive Jonathan Zrihen and her uncle Olivier Courtin. Prisca Courtin will become chairman of the supervisory board, replacing her uncle Christian Courtin, after having served as a member of the supervisory board since 2018. The two Courtins are part of the third generation of Courtin-Clarins to lead the luxury beauty group.

Former PVH chairman of the board and chief executive invests in Tommy John. Manny Chirico, who oversaw operations at the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein owner, will also join the board and focus on scaling the Tommy John business internationally.

Dazed Media names Imruh Asha as fashion director of Dazed. The former fashion editor of the title will work closely with Dazed editor-in-chief Ibrahim Kamara.