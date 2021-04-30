Power Moves | Tapestry Appoints CFO, LVMH Fashion Group Has a New Deputy CEO

Tapestry appoints Scott A. Roe CFO and head of strategy. The longtime VF Corp. executive will lead financial functions as well as the strategy and consumer insights teams at the New York-based parent company of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman beginning June 1. Andrea Shaw Resnick, who has held the position of interim chief financial officer since July 2020, will continue her tenure at Tapestry, Inc. as chief communications officer, and report to Joanne Crevoiserat, chief executive of the company.

Guillaume Motte named deputy CEO of fashion group at LVMH. Motte will join Sidney Toledano in overseeing the luxury conglomerate’s fashion group, which includes Celine, Givenchy and Loewe. Currently the president of Sephora in Europe and the Middle East, he joined LVMH in 2018 following chief executive roles at French fashion retailers Celio and Jennyfer.

Kenzo parts ways with designer Felipe Oliveira Baptista. His contract will be allowed to expire at the end of June, the struggling LVMH-owned fashion brand in a statement. The brand did not say if or when it plans to name a successor. Kenzo tapped Oliveira Baptista following the departure of Carol Lim and Humberto Leon. During his tenure, he sought to revive the legacy of the brand’s founder, Kenzo Takada, who died last October.