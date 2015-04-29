Public School Founders Hired as Creatives for DKNY

NEW YORK, United States — Two fashion companies with New York roots have come together.

Donna Karan International announced Wednesday that designers Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne have been hired as creative directors of the DKNY brand.

Chow and Osborne will split their time between DKNY and their own company, Public School. They took charge of all DKNY collections immediately.

"I started DKNY with the goal of creating a brand that captured the very best of New York and could bring that great energy to the world," Karan said in a statement. "Now is the right moment for its evolution."

The Council of Fashion Designers of America named Chow and Osborne menswear designers of 2014. They won the prestigious CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund award in 2013.

Both Chow and Osborne grew up in New York and said in a joint statement that "DKNY has always been part of the landscape of this city in our formative years as designers and as New Yorkers. It is one of the brands that helped change the game for us and for American fashion."