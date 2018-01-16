default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Workplace & Talent

Report: Top Walmart Executive to Be Appointed International CEO

Walmart's chief operating officer Judith McKenna will take up the role of chief executive of its international unit, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.
Walmart store front | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

BENTONVILLE, United States  Wal-Mart Stores Inc Chief Operating Officer Judith McKenna will take up the role of chief executive of its international unit, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

The role is seen by many as a stepping stone to the top job at the world's largest retailer, with current CEO Doug McMillon and his predecessor Mike Duke having run the international unit previously.

The current International CEO David Cheesewright's future role with the company is not immediately clear, another source said.

McKenna could take up the new job on Feb. 1, Bloomberg reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter.

Wal-Mart's international business reported net sales of $29.55 billion in the last reported quarter, accounting for nearly a quarter of the company's total net sales.

By Uday Sampath and Nandita Bose; editor: Maju Samuel.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Workplace & Talent
Analysis and advice on the future of work, careers and management.

Fashion’s Craftsmanship Challenge

Facing mass retirement from their ageing artisanal workforce, fashion brands and makers are working to gain — and hold — the attention of the next generation of pattern makers, tailors and more.

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Tapestry, Tiffany & Co. and Ganni.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023