default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Workplace & Talent

Ted Baker Names New CEO

The struggling British retailer said Chief Financial Officer Rachel Osborne will assume the role.
Ted Baker store in Knightsbridge | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

LONDON, United Kingdom — Troubled fashion retailer Ted Baker on Monday named Chief Financial Officer Rachel Osborne to the permanent role of chief executive, replacing Lindsay Page who stepped down last year.

The British company said the search for a chairman is progressing well and that Sharon Baylay will still lead as acting chair in the interim period.

Osborne, who has worked at Debenhams, John Lewis and a handful of other well-known UK retailers, joined the company in November as its chief financial officer.

"I look forward to leading the business through this critical period of change and seeing the benefits of our plan come to fruition," Osborne said on Monday.

The statement came in after the company shut businesses earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Osborne's predecessor Page left in December after multiple profit warnings that had come on the back of tough retail conditions, including subdued spending by consumers and steep costs.

The British retailer also suffered a string of management-related issues, given the misconduct allegations in 2018 against founder and top shareholder Ray Kelvin, who has denied them but stepped down later.

By Tanishaa Nadkar and Muvija M; editors Bernard Orr and Sherry Jacob-Phillips

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Workplace & Talent
Analysis and advice on the future of work, careers and management.

Fashion’s Craftsmanship Challenge

Facing mass retirement from their ageing artisanal workforce, fashion brands and makers are working to gain — and hold — the attention of the next generation of pattern makers, tailors and more.

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Tapestry, Tiffany & Co. and Ganni.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023