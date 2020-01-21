default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Workplace & Talent

The Best Fashion Buying and Merchandising Jobs Around the World

Take a look at the 200+ global buying and merchandising roles on BoF Careers, from Zalando in Berlin to Louis Vuitton in Hong Kong.
BoF Careers Week 2020 | Source: Getty Images
By
  • BoF Team

Want the best buying and merchandising job opportunities delivered to your inbox first? Click here to set up a job alert on BoF.

LONDON, United Kingdom —The role of buyers and merchandisers has been transformed by the ever-evolving demands on designers and the speed at which collections are produced. Alongside the busy buying calendar and the time management skills it demands, buyers and merchandisers must be competent in customer profiling, trend forecasting and data analysis, requiring an equal balance of both left and right-brain capacities.

Buying and merchandising positions are also some of the more high profile commercial positions within the industry, and include high-level access to designers and creatives as well as close interactions with brands and stores. The career path is a favourite among fashion school applicants and graduates. On BoF Careers, there are more than 250 roles across 15 countries available to emerging and experienced buyers and merchandisers.

Buying and Merchandising Jobs in New York City

In the US, BoF has more than 130 positions available on both the East and West Coast. In New York, where BoF Careers has 70 career opportunities, Gap has an entry-level merchandise assistant role for the boys division, while Ermenegildo Zegna Group seeks an associate buyer.

Director, Merchandising, Story — New York, United States

Special Orders Assistant, Moda Operandi — New York, United States

Assistant Buyer, Accessories, Calvin Klein — New York, United States

Integrated Merchant, Beauty, Macy's — New York, United States

Associate Buyer Handbags, Coach — New York, United States

Buying and Merchandising Jobs in the Western United States

In San Francisco, The RealReal and Banana Republic seek directors in merchandising for their site and women's denim, outerwear and suiting respectively.

Men's Buyer, Gap — San Francisco, United States

Merchandising Manager, Handbags, Vince — Los Angeles, United States

Director, Site Merchandising, The RealReal — San Francisco, United States

Assistant Merchant, Women's Fashion, Lucky Brand — Los Angeles, United States

Senior Director - E-Commerce Merchandising, Banana Republic — San Francisco, United States

Buying and Merchandising Jobs in the United Kingdom

With over 30 vacancies in the UK, London is the location for those starting out in the field, with a merchandising assistant role at Jimmy Choo and a PVH buying admin assistant role, while Farfetch-owned Browns seeks various buying administration assistants.

Merchandising Manager, Footwear, Alexander McQueen — London, United Kingdom.

Menswear Buyer, Tommy Hilfiger — London, United Kingdom

Merchandising Manager, Burberry — London, United Kingdom

Womenswear Buyer, Omnes — London, United Kingdom

Site Merchandising Manager, E-Commerce, Ralph Lauren — London, United Kingdom

Buying and Merchandising Jobs in Western Europe

There are 75 roles in Europe, with opportunities in luxury brands including Saint Laurent's men's ready-to-wear merchandising coordinator in Paris, while Coach-owned Stuart Weitzman has an opening for a retail merchandising coordinator in Milan.

Strategic Merchandise Planning Manager, Zalando — Berlin, Germany

Assistant Buyer, Mytheresa — Munich, Germany

Buyer, Vestiaire Collective — Paris, France

Shoes Buyer & Merchandiser, Suitsupply — Amsterdam, Netherlands

Fashion Buyer Zara Woman, Zara — La Coruna, Spain

Buying and Merchandising Jobs in Rest of World

Across the rest of world, there are buying and merchandising positions in locations including Hong KongAustralia, India and Canada.

Merchandising Manager, Women's Universe, Louis Vuitton — Hong Kong

Women's Merchandising Manager, Salvatore Ferragamo — Seoul, Republic of Korea

Retail Buyer, Zimmermann — Sydney, Australia

Senior Merchandiser, Woven & Knit ApparelRalph Lauren — Bangalore, India.

Whether looking at home or abroad, for entry-level roles or executive positions, find the best buying and merchandising available in design today at BoF Careers:

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Workplace & Talent
Analysis and advice on the future of work, careers and management.

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Zara, Réalisation Par and British Fashion Council.

How AI Is Changing Fashion’s Recruiting Process

A growing number of fashion and beauty brands are looking to AI to solve age-old recruiting challenges, from wading through piles of résumés to writing job postings — but even with all their promise, these new technologies aren’t without shortcomings.

The Best of BoF 2023: Diversity’s Litmus Test

In 2020, like many companies, the $50 billion yoga apparel brand created a new department to improve internal diversity and inclusion, and to create a more equitable playing field for minorities. In interviews with BoF, 14 current and former employees said things only got worse.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The State of Fashion 2024