The Best Fashion Buying and Merchandising Jobs Around the World

Want the best buying and merchandising job opportunities delivered to your inbox first? Click here to set up a job alert on BoF.

LONDON, United Kingdom —The role of buyers and merchandisers has been transformed by the ever-evolving demands on designers and the speed at which collections are produced. Alongside the busy buying calendar and the time management skills it demands, buyers and merchandisers must be competent in customer profiling, trend forecasting and data analysis, requiring an equal balance of both left and right-brain capacities.

Buying and merchandising positions are also some of the more high profile commercial positions within the industry, and include high-level access to designers and creatives as well as close interactions with brands and stores. The career path is a favourite among fashion school applicants and graduates. On BoF Careers, there are more than 250 roles across 15 countries available to emerging and experienced buyers and merchandisers.

Buying and Merchandising Jobs in New York City

In the US, BoF has more than 130 positions available on both the East and West Coast. In New York, where BoF Careers has 70 career opportunities, Gap has an entry-level merchandise assistant role for the boys division, while Ermenegildo Zegna Group seeks an associate buyer.

Director, Merchandising, Story — New York, United States

Special Orders Assistant, Moda Operandi — New York, United States

Assistant Buyer, Accessories, Calvin Klein — New York, United States

Integrated Merchant, Beauty, Macy's — New York, United States

Associate Buyer Handbags, Coach — New York, United States

Buying and Merchandising Jobs in the Western United States

In San Francisco, The RealReal and Banana Republic seek directors in merchandising for their site and women's denim, outerwear and suiting respectively.

Men's Buyer, Gap — San Francisco, United States

Merchandising Manager, Handbags, Vince — Los Angeles, United States

Director, Site Merchandising, The RealReal — San Francisco, United States

Assistant Merchant, Women's Fashion, Lucky Brand — Los Angeles, United States

Senior Director - E-Commerce Merchandising, Banana Republic — San Francisco, United States

Buying and Merchandising Jobs in the United Kingdom

With over 30 vacancies in the UK, London is the location for those starting out in the field, with a merchandising assistant role at Jimmy Choo and a PVH buying admin assistant role, while Farfetch-owned Browns seeks various buying administration assistants.

Merchandising Manager, Footwear, Alexander McQueen — London, United Kingdom.

Menswear Buyer, Tommy Hilfiger — London, United Kingdom

Merchandising Manager, Burberry — London, United Kingdom

Womenswear Buyer, Omnes — London, United Kingdom

Site Merchandising Manager, E-Commerce, Ralph Lauren — London, United Kingdom

Buying and Merchandising Jobs in Western Europe

There are 75 roles in Europe, with opportunities in luxury brands including Saint Laurent's men's ready-to-wear merchandising coordinator in Paris, while Coach-owned Stuart Weitzman has an opening for a retail merchandising coordinator in Milan.

Strategic Merchandise Planning Manager, Zalando — Berlin, Germany

Assistant Buyer, Mytheresa — Munich, Germany

Buyer, Vestiaire Collective — Paris, France

Shoes Buyer & Merchandiser, Suitsupply — Amsterdam, Netherlands

Fashion Buyer Zara Woman, Zara — La Coruna, Spain

Buying and Merchandising Jobs in Rest of World

Across the rest of world, there are buying and merchandising positions in locations including Hong Kong, Australia, India and Canada.

Merchandising Manager, Women's Universe, Louis Vuitton — Hong Kong

Women's Merchandising Manager, Salvatore Ferragamo — Seoul, Republic of Korea

Retail Buyer, Zimmermann — Sydney, Australia

Senior Merchandiser, Woven & Knit Apparel, Ralph Lauren — Bangalore, India.

Whether looking at home or abroad, for entry-level roles or executive positions, find the best buying and merchandising available in design today at BoF Careers: