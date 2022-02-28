The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Marketing
Search and Paid Social Manager, Ganni — London, United Kingdom
Junior Marketing Intern, Hugo Boss — Stuttgart, Germany
Marketing Co-Ordinator, Bloomingdale’s — New York, United States
Senior Brand Loyalty Manager, Gap Inc. — San Francisco, United States
Brand Marketing Manager, Coach — Tokyo, Japan
Editorial and Media
Content Writer, Farfetch — London, United Kingdom
Copy Editor, Mytheresa — Munich, Germany
Content Assistant, Orseund Iris — New York, United States
Content Strategist, Who What Wear — West Hollywood, United State
Assistant Creative Content Manager, Charles & Keith — Singapore
Buying and Merchandising
Junior Buyer, Theory — London, United Kingdom
Junior Merchandiser, Maison Margiela — Paris, France
Associate Buyer, Stuart Weitzman — New York, United States
Merchandising Manager, LePrix — Maryland, United States
Lead Merchandiser, Serena Uziyel — Istanbul, Turkey
E-Commerce and Technology
Customer Data Quality Manager, Burberry — London, United Kingdom
E-Commerce Lead, Zalando — Berlin, Germany
Social and Display Associate, Tapestry — New York, United States
Web Production Manager, Skims — Los Angeles, United States
Director of QA, Vestiaire Collective — Shanghai, China