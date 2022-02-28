default-output-block.skip-main
Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Mytheresa, Ganni and Skims.
Industry professionals using laptop, BoF Careers 2022. Getty Images.
Industry professionals using laptop, BoF Careers 2022. Getty Images.
By

Marketing

Search and Paid Social Manager, Ganni — London, United Kingdom

Junior Marketing Intern, Hugo Boss — Stuttgart, Germany

Marketing Co-Ordinator, Bloomingdale’s — New York, United States

Senior Brand Loyalty Manager, Gap Inc. — San Francisco, United States

Brand Marketing Manager, Coach — Tokyo, Japan


Editorial and Media

Content Writer, Farfetch — London, United Kingdom

Copy Editor, Mytheresa — Munich, Germany

Content Assistant, Orseund Iris — New York, United States

Content Strategist, Who What Wear — West Hollywood, United State

Assistant Creative Content Manager, Charles & Keith — Singapore


Buying and Merchandising

Junior Buyer, Theory — London, United Kingdom

Junior Merchandiser, Maison Margiela — Paris, France

Associate Buyer, Stuart Weitzman — New York, United States

Merchandising Manager, LePrix — Maryland, United States

Lead Merchandiser, Serena Uziyel — Istanbul, Turkey


E-Commerce and Technology

Customer Data Quality Manager, Burberry — London, United Kingdom

E-Commerce Lead, Zalando — Berlin, Germany

Social and Display Associate, Tapestry — New York, United States

Web Production Manager, Skims — Los Angeles, United States

Director of QA, Vestiaire Collective — Shanghai, China

