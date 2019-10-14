default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Acne, Louis Vuitton and Michael Kors.
By
  • BoF Team
Powered by
Article Sponsor

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, BoF hand-curates a selection of job opportunities from 0ver 405 companies and more than 2,400 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

To discover all jobs now live on BoF Careers, click here.

PR, Marketing and Communications

Marketing & Operations Director, Away — New York, United States

Global PR Co-Ordinator, Allbirds — San Francisco, United States

Regional Events Manager, North America, Louis Vuitton — Jacksonville, United States

Junior Account Executive, A.I. PR — London, United Kingdom

International PR ManagerSamsøe & Samsøe — Copenhagen, Denmark

Design

Assistant Designer, Menswear, Redone — Los Angeles, United States

Pattern Maker, Extended Sizes, Vince — Los Angeles, United States

fabric-designer">Print & Fabric Designer, Self-Portrait — London, United Kingdom

Senior Design Assistant, Emilia Wickstead — London, United Kingdom

Womenswear Fashion Designer, Zara — A Coruna, Spain

Buying and Merchandising

Allocation Analyst, Guess — Los Angeles, United States

Beauty Merchandising Administrator, Liberty — London, United Kingdom

Assistant Planner, Michael Kors — London, United Kingdom

Merchandiser, CK Womenswear, PVH — Amsterdam, Netherlands

Womenswear Merchandise Outlet Planning Assistant, Gucci — Scandicci, Italy

Creative 

Graphic Designer, Advertising, Ralph Lauren — New York, United States

Senior Graphic Designer, Amiri — Los Angeles, United States

Assistant Art Director, Creative, Burberry — London, England

Global Photography Manager, Farfetch — London, United Kingdom

Assistant Graphic Designer, Linda Farrow — London, United Kingdom

Production

Senior Director of Product, Moda Operandi - New York, United States

Developer Garment Technologist, Christopher Kane - London, United Kingdom

Production Co-Ordinator, Fiorucci - London, United Kingdom

Product Developer, Amanda Wakeley — London, United Kingdom

Product Developer, Denim, Acne Studios - Stockholm, Sweden

In This Article
Topics
Location

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Workplace & Talent
Analysis and advice on the future of work, careers and management.

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Zara, Réalisation Par and British Fashion Council.

How AI Is Changing Fashion’s Recruiting Process

A growing number of fashion and beauty brands are looking to AI to solve age-old recruiting challenges, from wading through piles of résumés to writing job postings — but even with all their promise, these new technologies aren’t without shortcomings.

The Best of BoF 2023: Diversity’s Litmus Test

In 2020, like many companies, the $50 billion yoga apparel brand created a new department to improve internal diversity and inclusion, and to create a more equitable playing field for minorities. In interviews with BoF, 14 current and former employees said things only got worse.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The State of Fashion 2024