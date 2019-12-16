The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, BoF hand-curates a selection of opportunities from over 350 companies and over 2,300 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

Creative

Head of Visual Identity, Alexander McQueen — London, United Kingdom

Print Design Assistant, Cos — London, United Kingdom

Art Direction Manager, Moncler — Milano, Italy

E-Commerce Stylist, Massimo Dutti — Tordera, Spain

Pop Up Design Expert, Bulgari — Rome, Italy

Design

Men's Bags Designer, Guess — Bioggio, Switzerland

Designer Boss Womenswear, Hugo Boss — Metzingen, Germany

Senior Designer, Stine Goya — Copenhagen, Denmark

Technical Designer, Theory — New York, United States

Menswear Collection Assistant Designer, Buck Mason — Los Angeles, United States

PR, Marketing and Communications

Junior Performance Marketing Executive, Farfetch — London, United Kingdom

Entertainment Relations Assistant, Burberry — London, United Kingdom

VIP and Influencer Relations Account Executive, Purple — Los Angeles, United States

Social Media Manager, Tibi — New York, United States

China Head of Communication, Saint Laurent — Shanghai, China

Buying and Merchandising

Merchandising and Marketing Director, Christian Louboutin — Paris, France

Womenswear Buyer, Browns — London, United Kingdom

Travel Retail Merchandising Assistant, Gucci — Scandicci, Italy

Global Visual Merchandising Manager, Marc Jacobs — New York, United States

Accessories Assistant Buyer, Calvin Klein — New York, United States

Production and Technical

Production Assistant, Manolo Blahnik — London, United Kingdom

Production Coordinator, Alexander McQueen — London, United Kingdom

Technical Sweaters Developer, PVH — Amsterdam, Netherlands

Jeans And Denim Technical Design Assistant, Helmut Lang — New York, United States

Production Assistant, Vince — Los Angeles, United States