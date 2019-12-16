default-output-block.skip-main
Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Saint Laurent, Cos and Moncler.
Source: Getty Images for photograph-based assets | Shutterstock for illustrations.
By
  • BoF Team

LONDON, United Kingdom — This week, BoF hand-curates a selection of opportunities from over 350 companies and over 2,300 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

To discover all jobs now live on BoF Careers, click here.

Creative 

Head of Visual Identity, Alexander McQueen — London, United Kingdom

Print Design Assistant, Cos — London, United Kingdom

Art Direction Manager, Moncler — Milano, Italy

E-Commerce Stylist, Massimo Dutti — Tordera, Spain

Pop Up Design Expert, Bulgari — Rome, Italy

Design

Men's Bags Designer, Guess — Bioggio, Switzerland

Designer Boss Womenswear, Hugo Boss — Metzingen, Germany

Senior Designer, Stine Goya — Copenhagen, Denmark

Technical Designer, Theory — New York, United States

Menswear Collection Assistant Designer, Buck Mason — Los Angeles, United States

PR, Marketing and Communications

Junior Performance Marketing Executive, Farfetch — London, United Kingdom

Entertainment Relations Assistant, Burberry — London, United Kingdom

VIP and Influencer Relations Account Executive, Purple — Los Angeles, United States

Social Media Manager, Tibi — New York, United States

China Head of Communication, Saint Laurent — Shanghai, China

Buying and Merchandising

Merchandising and Marketing Director, Christian Louboutin — Paris, France

Womenswear Buyer, Browns — London, United Kingdom

Travel Retail Merchandising Assistant, Gucci — Scandicci, Italy

Global Visual Merchandising Manager, Marc Jacobs — New York, United States

Accessories Assistant Buyer, Calvin Klein — New York, United States

Production and Technical

Production Assistant, Manolo Blahnik — London, United Kingdom

Production Coordinator, Alexander McQueen — London, United Kingdom

Technical Sweaters Developer, PVH — Amsterdam, Netherlands

Jeans And Denim Technical Design Assistant, Helmut Lang — New York, United States

Production Assistant, Vince — Los Angeles, United States

