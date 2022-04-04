The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Creative
Senior Designer, The Business of Fashion — London, United Kingdom
Art Direction Manager, Hugo Boss — Stuttgart, Germany
Associate Print Designer, Altuzarra — New York, United States
Graphic Design Intern, Dôen — Van Nuys, United States
User Experience Designer, Burberry — Shanghai, China
PR & Communications
Communications Co-Ordinator, Christian Louboutin — London, United Kingdom
Press Intern, Vetements — Zurich, Switzerland
PR Manager, Manolo Blahnik — New York, United States
Account Director, Purple PR — Los Angeles, United States
Global Events Manager, Gap Inc. — Naucalpan de Juárez, Mexico
Design
Junior Design Assistant, Christopher Kane — London, United Kingdom
Haute Couture and RTW Designer, Del Core — Milan, Italy
Design Assistant, Khaite — New York, United States
Womenswear Designer, Amiri — Los Angeles, United States
Technical Leather Manager, Tory Burch — Dongguan, China
Production
Product Developer, Roksanda — London, United Kingdom
Collection Co-Ordinator, Marine Serre — Paris, France
Product Development Co-Ordinator, Coach — New York, United States
Production Co-Ordinator, Athleta — San Francisco, United States
Product Engineer, Ralph Lauren — Hong Kong