The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from BoF, Vetements and Khaite.
Photographers reviewing imagery, BoF Careers 2022. Getty Images.
Senior Designer, The Business of Fashion — London, United Kingdom

Art Direction Manager, Hugo Boss — Stuttgart, Germany

Associate Print Designer, Altuzarra — New York, United States

Graphic Design Intern, Dôen — Van Nuys, United States

User Experience Designer, Burberry — Shanghai, China


Communications Co-Ordinator, Christian Louboutin — London, United Kingdom

Press Intern, Vetements — Zurich, Switzerland

PR Manager, Manolo Blahnik — New York, United States

Account Director, Purple PR — Los Angeles, United States

Global Events Manager, Gap Inc. — Naucalpan de Juárez, Mexico


Junior Design Assistant, Christopher Kane — London, United Kingdom

Haute Couture and RTW Designer, Del Core — Milan, Italy

Design Assistant, Khaite — New York, United States

Womenswear Designer, Amiri — Los Angeles, United States

Technical Leather Manager, Tory Burch — Dongguan, China


Product Developer, Roksanda — London, United Kingdom

Collection Co-Ordinator, Marine Serre — Paris, France

Product Development Co-Ordinator, Coach — New York, United States

Production Co-Ordinator, Athleta — San Francisco, United States

Product Engineer, Ralph Lauren — Hong Kong

