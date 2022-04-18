The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

The Business of Fashion
This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and more than 4,600 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.
Design
Technical Atelier Assistant, Craig Green — London, United Kingdom
Design Intern, Hugo Boss — Stuttgart, Germany
Associate Designer, Area — New York, United States
Menswear Designer, Amiri — Los Angeles, United States
Senior Designer, Camilla and Marc — Sydney, Australia
Creative
Mid-Weight Graphic Designer, Self-Portrait — London, United Kingdom
TikTok Specialist, Iris Van Herpen — Amsterdam, Netherlands
Art Director, Dion Lee — New York, United States
Senior Graphic Designer, Staud Inc. — Los Angeles, United States
Art and Content Director, Serena Uziyel — Istanbul, Turkey
PR & Communications
PR Assistant, Christopher Kane — London, United Kingdom
PR Intern, Marine Serre — Paris, France
Director of Communications, Kering — New York, United States
Communications Manager, Gap Inc. — San Francisco, United States
PR Manager, Burberry — Tokyo, Japan
Production
Production Pattern Cutter, Erdem — London, United Kingdom
Product Quality Manager, Acne Studios — Stockholm, Sweden
Product and Production Manager, Louisa Ballou — New York, United States
Production and Development Co-Ordinator, Libertine — Los Angeles, United States
Raw Material Technician, PVH — Semarang, Indonesia