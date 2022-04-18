default-output-block.skip-main
Workplace & Talent

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

BoF compiles the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Kering, Acne Studios and Craig Green.
Designer reviewing swatches. BoF Careers.
Designer reviewing swatches. BoF Careers.
By

This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and more than 4,600 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.

Design

Technical Atelier Assistant, Craig Green — London, United Kingdom

Design Intern, Hugo Boss — Stuttgart, Germany

Associate Designer, Area — New York, United States

Menswear Designer, Amiri — Los Angeles, United States

Senior Designer, Camilla and Marc — Sydney, Australia


Creative

Mid-Weight Graphic Designer, Self-Portrait — London, United Kingdom

TikTok Specialist, Iris Van Herpen — Amsterdam, Netherlands

Art Director, Dion Lee — New York, United States

Senior Graphic Designer, Staud Inc. — Los Angeles, United States

Art and Content Director, Serena Uziyel — Istanbul, Turkey


PR & Communications

PR Assistant, Christopher Kane — London, United Kingdom

PR Intern, Marine Serre — Paris, France

Director of Communications, Kering — New York, United States

Communications Manager, Gap Inc. — San Francisco, United States

PR Manager, Burberry — Tokyo, Japan


Production

Production Pattern Cutter, Erdem — London, United Kingdom

Product Quality Manager, Acne Studios — Stockholm, Sweden

Product and Production Manager, Louisa Ballou — New York, United States

Production and Development Co-Ordinator, Libertine — Los Angeles, United States

Raw Material Technician, PVH — Semarang, Indonesia

